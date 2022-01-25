FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Michael Douglas COCHRANE a 33-year-old Fort Frances resident has been charged with two commercial Break and Enters in the past week in the Town of Fort Frances,

Michael Douglas COCHRANE has been charged with;

2x Break and Enter contrary to Section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code

2x Possession of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Approximately 5:00 am on January 23, 2022, an individual broke a window to gain access to a building on Second Street East. The individual removed lottery ticket, cigarettes as well as cash and other items.

The OPP is requesting anyone with information about this occurrence contact the OPP 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.