THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Only Fort Severn, Superior West and the City of Thunder Bay are not under Extreme Cold Warnings this morning. However that is not to suggest it is warm in the city

Thunder Bay

It is -28 in Thunder Bay this morning. Skies will be clear. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High of -20 today. The wind chill feels like -36 this morning and will feel like -27 this afternoon. There is a real risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -32. Wind chill -30 this evening and -41 overnight. It is possible the city will be under an Extreme Cold warning. The risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Frances

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect. It is -32 this morning in Fort Frances. Clear skies with winds from the northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High of -22 for the day. The wind chill is at -40 this morning and will be at -29 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight clear skies will continue. Winds becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low -31. Wind chill -29 this evening and -41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Sachigo Lake

It is -33 this morning in Sachigo. The high will be -24. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. Wind chill -45 this morning and -36 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Tonight skies will start the evening clear. There will be increasing cloudiness after midnight with snow beginning before morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming south 40 gusting to 60 overnight. Temperature rising to -18 by morning. Wind chill near -38. Risk of frostbite continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is under an Extreme Cold Warning. It is -32 outside. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High of -24 today. The wind chill is -42 this morning and will are -32 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin. Remember your pets feel the cold too.

Tonight we are calling for a few clouds. Winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low -29. Wind chill -34 this evening and -42 overnight. Frostbite warning continues.