THUNDER BAY – LIVING – For many people, making ends met is getting harder. Over the course of the pandemic, the prices for food and many other needs has gone up in price. Inflation is at nearly five per cent.

Finding ways to save at the grocery store has growing numbers of people clipping coupons. Now that is not to suggest that you go to extreme lengths with coupons, there are simple ways to do it.

Online coupons are increasingly common.

Websites like www.save.ca offer you the opportunity to select coupons that you want, and have them delivered to your mailbox. There is no cost for the service, and often the savings are on many of the popular products most people are purchasing every week. Sites like www.smartcanucks.ca and GoCoupons.ca offer you coupons, access to free samples, and other online freebies.