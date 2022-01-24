Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Extreme Cold Warnings are in effect across most of Western Ontario and all of Northern Ontario this morning. Only the City of Thunder Bay and Superior West and the north shore of Lake Superior are not under weather warnings.

That is not to say it is warm in Thunder Bay where it is -25 this morning.

Thunder Bay

Clear skies and cold temperatures are in store for the city this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High minus 18. Wind chill minus 33 this morning and minus 28 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 28 this evening and minus 35 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Frances

It is a chilly -33 this morning in Fort Frances. An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High minus 20. Wind chill is at minus 38 this morning and will be minus 30 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite is strong.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 31 this evening and minus 40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Sandy Lake

It is -32 in Sandy Lake this morning. Winds fortunately are light this morning at up to 15 km/h. High minus 25. Wind chill minus 40 this morning and minus 34 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will remain light up to 15 km/h. Low minus 33. Wind chill minus 36 this evening and minus 45 overnight. Frostbite warnings continue.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The Extreme Cold Warning continues. It is -25 this morning. Winds are light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 22. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 30 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite continues.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 32 this evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues for exposed skin.