Thunder Bay – LIVING – Student Transportation advises the following school bus cancellations for January 25th, 2022.

The following route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated:

NORTH 51 servicing St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superior AM & PM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

North 64 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM, St. Bernard PM, Franco Superior PM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

North 69 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, Holy Cross AM & PM, La Verendrye AM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

NORTH 76 servicing St Ignatius AM, La Verendrye AM & PM, Bishop Gallagher AM & PM, St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superior AM & PM, St Paul PM cancelled Monday, January 24 through Wednesday, January 26 due to no driver available. NORTH 76 busing home from STIG at 11:00am will be serviced.

NORTH 77 servicing Claude Garton AM & PM, St. Bernard AM & PM, St. Paul AM & PM cancelled for Tuesday, January 25 due to no driver available.

NORTH 79 servicing La Verendrye AM, Franco Superior AM & PM cancelled for Tuesday, January 25 due to no driver available.

NORTH 93 servicing Five Mile AM & PM, Woodcrest AM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 61 servicing St Martin AM & PM, Franco Superior AM cancelled for Tuesday, January 25 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 71 servicing St Thomas AM & PM, Pope John Paul II PM cancelled through Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.

Check Reported Delays on the Student Transportation website every morning on bus specific delays and cancellations.