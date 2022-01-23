THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Extreme cold is back for Wasaho Cree Nation, Peawanack in the far North and for the western regions of Western Ontario.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Red Lake – Ear Falls

A period of very cold wind chills is expected with very cold wind chills expected this morning. Extreme cold will likely return tonight. Wind chill temperatures near minus 40. The extreme cold will last into Monday morning. Temperatures will moderate slightly during the day.

Based on the past weeks and highway conditions, if you are travelling along Highway 17, make sure you have a winter kit in your vehicle.

Winter survival kit

Ice scraper and brush

Flashlight and extra batteries

Booster cables

Shovel and tow rope

Flares or other signal aids

Sand or kitty litter

Candles and a metal coffee tin

Matches/lighter (in a waterproof bag)

Blankets/warm clothing

Granola bars, candy, sugar cubes – food to last half a day or more.

First aid kit

Compass

Hatchet or axe

Cellular phone and battery packs.

Methyl hydrate (fuel line de-icing)

If you take the time to be prepared, if there is a problem you will be able to handle it far easier than if you don’t have the needed tools.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -26 this morning headed to a daytime high of -16. Under clear skies, winds will becoming west 20 km/h this morning. The wind chill makes it feel like minus 34 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite meaning bundle up.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy. There is a 60 per cent chance of light snow late this evening and overnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill near minus 25.

Fort Frances Weather

Fort Frances is under an Extreme Cold Warning. Skies will be clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of light snow late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 18. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of light snow this evening then partly cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 23 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is -30 this morning headed to a high for Sunday of -25 in Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation. A mix of sun and cloud. with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Wind chill minus 45 this morning and minus 39 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes, so Lance if you put the computer aside to get more firewood, bundle up.

Tonight will see partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 30. Wind chill near minus 46. Frostbite warning continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -31 this morning headed to a high of -18 for Dryden. A mix of sun and cloud will give way to more clouds and a 60 per cent chance of light snow late this afternoon. Winds will thankfully be light blowing at up to 15 km/h.

Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of light snow this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite so bundle up if you are going full on Canadian and going for a walk.