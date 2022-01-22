NIPIGON – NEWS – Nipigon OPP report that on Thursday January 20th, the detachment were advised of a report of a vehicle that had left a Thunder Bay business without paying for gas.

Further investigation determined the vehicle, a 2019 Ford F150 truck, had been stolen from Moosomin, Saskatchewan.

At approximately 11:11 am the vehicle was observed eastbound on Highway 11-17, in Red Rock Township.

Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver. Further investigation determined the driver had been consuming alcohol.

Numerous items relating to theft and fraud from other provinces and Territories were located in the vehicle. Ontario Provincial Police have provided this information to the local police agencies of jurisdiction to further their ongoing investigations.

Stanley Amirallik a 40-year-old male of Yellowknife, NT, was charged with the following offences.

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime, Over $5000 (vehicle).

Theft Under $5000 (gasoline)

Failure or refusal to comply with breath sample demand.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.