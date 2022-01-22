Snowfall Warning in Effect

THUNDER BAY – Roads Update – Highway 17 has been closed due to poor winter driving conditions.

The highway has been closed overnight.

Update: #Closure #Hwy17 in both directions from Wawa to BatchawanaBay – all lanes closed due to weather conditions. #ONHwys #ONStorm — 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) January 22, 2022

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Significant snow expected today with snowfall totals of 15 to 20 centimetres expected.

Significant reduction in visibilities due to snow at times heavy and blowing snow. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour are possible.