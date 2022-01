Legendary singer Meat Loaf died Thursday night. Best known for his epic album “Bat out of Hell” his 1977 debut album, which remains one of the biggest selling albums ever sold an astounding 65 million copies.

Meat Loaf who was born, Marvin Lee Aday, died with his wife Deborah by his side.

In a statement on Facebook, his family commented he was “an inspiring artist and beautiful man”.