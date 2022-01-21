THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 77 (seventy-seven) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There are an additional three people hospitalized due to the virus.
The total current active cases is 330.
With changes to testing, getting an accurate realization of the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the district. It is very likely that the actual case numbers are up to five times greater than the health unit is able to accurately report.
There are twenty-six people in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with eight of those patients in the Intensive Care Unit.
Causes of Cases in Today’s Report
- 11 Household contact
- 15 Other close contact
- 2 Travel outside NWO
- 11 No known exposure
- 38 Pending
Locations of Cases in Today’s Report
71 cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, 5 cases are in district communities with one case in a First Nation community.
The Omicron Variant has surged across the region. There are a number of declared outbreaks.
A table of all active institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 in TBDHU.
COVID-19 in Five
If Omicron is less severe, why are people ending up in the hospital and dying from it? Is it true that everyone will eventually get Omicron? Why is it important to reduce transmission?
The World Health Organization’s Dr Maria Van Kerkhove explains in this video in Science in 5.
What About My Child’s Symptoms?,/h3>
My kid doesn't have #symptoms but I do… can they still go to school?
Learn more: https://t.co/GFeaZHKEGV pic.twitter.com/gfwnXylmtt
— TBay Public Health (@TBDHealthUnit) January 21, 2022
