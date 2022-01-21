THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports 77 (seventy-seven) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. There are an additional three people hospitalized due to the virus.

The total current active cases is 330.

With changes to testing, getting an accurate realization of the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the district. It is very likely that the actual case numbers are up to five times greater than the health unit is able to accurately report.

There are twenty-six people in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with eight of those patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

Causes of Cases in Today’s Report

11 Household contact

15 Other close contact

2 Travel outside NWO

11 No known exposure

38 Pending

Locations of Cases in Today’s Report

71 cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, 5 cases are in district communities with one case in a First Nation community.

The Omicron Variant has surged across the region. There are a number of declared outbreaks.

Active Institutional Outbreak Information

A table of all active institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 in TBDHU. Facility Name Affected Area(s) Date Declared Date Declared Over Southbridge Pinewood Sandpiper Unit Jan 4, 2022 Southbridge Lakehead Facility-wide Jan 4, 2022 Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre 3A Jan 5, 2022 Hogarth Riverview Manor 5N – Marigold Jan 5, 2022 Hogarth Riverview Manor Spruce Grove Jan 6, 2022 Thunder Bay District Jail Facility-wide Jan 6, 2022 Hogarth Riverview Manor 1N – Daffodil Jan 12, 2022 Jasper Place 1st Floor Jan 14, 2022 Thunder Bay Correctional Centre Male Side Jan 17, 2022 Chartwell Isabella Facility-wide Jan 17, 2022 Southbridge Roseview Champlain Floor Jan 18, 2022 Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Adult Mental Health Jan 9, 2022 Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Transitional Care Unit Jan 19, 2022 Southbridge Roseview Primrose Floor Jan 20, 2022

COVID-19 in Five

If Omicron is less severe, why are people ending up in the hospital and dying from it? Is it true that everyone will eventually get Omicron? Why is it important to reduce transmission?

The World Health Organization’s Dr Maria Van Kerkhove explains in this video in Science in 5.