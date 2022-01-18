THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 86 (eighty six) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region. Current active cases is 292.

There were 81 cases resolved. There is one additional person in hospital.

Causes

4 Household contact

7 Other close contact

24 No known exposure

2 Travel outside NWO

49 Pending

Locations

63 Thunder Bay and surrounding communities

7 District communities

16 First Nation communities

NOTE: As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19 in the TBDHU region. From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes.

In addition, through data quality checks, 3 cases reported previously by TBDHU were removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today.