THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Winter Snowfall Warning for the City of Thunder Bay and Superior West as well as Nipigon and Rossport.

The Alberta clipper that has been bearing down on Southern Manitoba and headed into Western Ontario is set to dump significant snow on the city.

A low pressure system tracking south of the region will bring significant snowfall beginning late Tuesday morning. Local blowing snow is also likely. Snow will ease to light flurries by early Wednesday morning.

3:57 PM EST Monday 17 January 2022

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Nipigon – Rossport

Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 centimetres with snow, heavy at times that could reduce visibility for drivers. There will, Environment Canada says local blowing snow at times due to winds gusting up to 50 km/h.