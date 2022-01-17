Dryden – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a special weather advisory for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. A low pressure system tracking south of the region will bring significant snowfall to northwestern Ontario beginning early Tuesday morning. Snow and local blowing snow is expected to impact travel conditions through Tuesday.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

Snow, heavy at times, which could reduce visibilities.

Local blowing snow at times due to winds gusting up to 50 km/h.