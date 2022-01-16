WINNIPEG – WEATHER – An Alberta clipper will move across the Prairies and Southern Manitoba on Monday night bringing a heavy swath of snow from eastern Saskatchewan southeastward to Lake of the Woods.

The axis of heaviest snow will include the Parkland region of Manitoba, much of the Red River Valley including Winnipeg, and the Whiteshell. Storm-total snowfall accumulations through these areas of 10 to 20 cm are possible.

It is very likely this system will be moving into the Kenora region as well, impacting travel.

Environment Canada says that, “Heavy snow, strong winds, and blowing snow for southern Manitoba beginning Monday night.

“As the low moves to the southeast on Tuesday, strong northwesterly winds will develop over the region. Winds of 40 to 50 km/h are likely, with the strongest winds being in the Red River Valley with gusts of up to 70 km/h on Tuesday afternoon into the overnight period.

“These strong winds, combined with freshly fallen snow, will produce a widespread area of blowing snow. The most extensive blowing snow is likely to occur in the Red River Valley on Tuesday night and is likely to result in a deterioration of travel conditions.

“Conditions will improve Wednesday morning as the winds taper off. Behind this system, another surge of arctic air will move into the Prairies. Overnight lows will drop to near minus 30 midweek, then milder temperatures will return to the region for the end of the week.