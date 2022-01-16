THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Sharon Nate the Executive Director shares, “The Matawa Chiefs Council and Matawa First Nations Management has recommended to extend the building/school closure. The MECC and Education Department offices will reopen February 14th, 20222, unless closure is further required by the Matawa Chiefs Council and Matawa First Nations Management. This decision is made in the best interest and protection of the students, staff and respective families. As best you can, please continue to work remotely. Services such as On-Call and Safe Sobering Site will remain closed but monitored by applicable staff.

Individuals who think they have been exposed to COVID-19 should refer to the Ontario government website (https://covid-19.ontario.ca/exposed) for steps to take, or contact Matawa Health Co-op at 1-833-625-3611 or the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at (807) 625-5900.