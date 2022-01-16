Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings this morning. Temperatures have for the most part warmed up across Western Ontario.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay will see periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Nothing serious in accumulation as only two centimetres is expected. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. The high will be minus 6. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies for Sunday night with light winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 19.

Fort Frances

Periods of light snow will be ending in the afternoon then cloudy skies with 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies for Sunday night, winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 10 in the evening and minus 16 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early in the afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 late in the afternoon. The temperature will be falling to minus 24 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 28 in the morning and minus 35 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Mainly cloudy Sunday night with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 31. The wind chill will be minus 35 in the evening and minus 43 overnight. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Periods of light snow ending in the afternoon then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h near noon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.

Sunday night will see overcast skies. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 13. Wind chill minus 13 in the evening and minus 20 overnight.