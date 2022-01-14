THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 80 (eighty) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The current active cases is now at 356.

4 additional people are in hospital. There are a reported 24 people in hospital, with five in the ICU.

Causes of Cases

7 Household contact

20 Other close contact

10 No known exposure

1 Travel outside NWO

42 Pending

70 of today’s cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, four are in district communities and six are in First Nation communities.

NOTE: As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19 in the TBDHU region. From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes.