FORT FRANCES – NEWS – On January 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:15 am officers from the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a traffic stop on a motor vehicle in the East End of Fort Frances for a Highway Traffic Act infraction.

The officer made a demand for a Mandatory Alcohol Screening Device. The driver refused to comply with the demand and the driver was placed under arrest. The driver was released at the scene.

As a result of the investigation Melanie Kozik, 60, of Fort Frances, was charged with:

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand contrary to section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code

Kozik was released by way of an Appearance Notice to attend in court on February 7th, 2022 at 9:30 am to answer to the charges.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to drivers licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly, don’t drink and drive.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.