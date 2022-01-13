THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect across Far North Ontario.

Thunder Bay

Periods of light snow should be ending near noon then clearing skies. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light late in the afternoon. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon.

A few clouds for Thursday evening with winds light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 20 in the evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Fort Frances

It is -7 this morning under cloudy skies. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning.

Skies will be clearing late in the afternoon. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 23 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon.

Clear skies to start the evening will becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 20 in the evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Sachigo Lake

There is an Extreme Cold Warning in effect for Sachigo this morning. It is -29 this morning with a mix of sun and cloud expected. Winds are light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 28. Wind chill minus 46 in the morning and minus 33 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Thursday evening will see clear skies with light winds. Low minus 36. Wind chill minus 38 in the evening and minus 46 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -11 in Dryden this morning. Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Clearing skies in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the morning. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 26 in the morning and minus 21 in the afternoon.

Clear skies for Thursday evening. Winds will be light up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 26 in the evening and minus 35 overnight. Risk of frostbite.