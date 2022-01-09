Thunder Bay – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Kariya-Jean TAYLOR, 24 years of age.

Kariya Taylor was last seen on the morning of January 7, 2022 in the area of Redwood Avenue and Limbrick Street.

Kariya is described as an Indigenous female, 5’7″, 139 lbs, with a thin build, medium complexion, short black hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was wearing a camo hoodie, camo pants and a grey jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kariya-Jean Taylor is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.