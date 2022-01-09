Bringing Thailand to the forefront as one of the leaders in supercar ownership Pin kli whose real name is Patcharaon Klieangkaew is a businesswoman and a true-blue car enthusiast. Pin kli has a long list of supercars in her personal collection such as the Lamborghini Aventador SV, the Lamborghini Urus, the Lamborghini Murciélago Roadster, the Ferrari F12 berlinetta, the Ferrari GTC4Lusso, the Range Rover Evoque, the Nissan GT-R and the Ford Mustang Convertible. Even though she boasts of some of the best that not even dedicated enthusiasts from other parts of the world can purchase Pin kli stays true to her passion for Lamborghini. She can be quoted as saying, “There is something enigmatic about Lamborghini that keeps me coming back every time. I have even spent a lot of time and effort on making the Lamborghini Aventador LP 720-4 50th Anniversario roadster a part of my garage. It’s absolutely amazing how beautiful this Supercar is. It really is one of my all-time favourites.”

Talking about the specifics of this mechanical beast the Lamborghini Aventador LP 720-4 50th anniversary roadster is a true collector’s item made even more beautiful with Pin kli’s personal customizations. It has been decorated with a green metallic wrap and a Tron design. With a 6.5-liter V-12 engine, the Aventador LP 720-4 roadster produces 710 horsepower at 8,250 rpm and 509 lb-ft of torque at 5,500 rpm. and top speed of 217 mph, the Aventador can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds. The Aventador LP 720-4 50th Anniversario is a limited 200 units. only 100 Coupé and 100 Roadster. The roadster was released at the 2013 Quail Motorsports Gathering. but at the time of purchase, Pin kli spent upwards of 50 million baht or around 1.4 million USD to purchase it.

Truly Pinkli has rocked a fascination for all things of Lamborghini, for quite some time now. One of her most notable social media posts is a picture of her Lamborghini Aventador made public in October 2019. Those who had not yet heard of Pin kli or knew her only as a businesswoman were left shocked at this newcomer to the world of supercars. Posted many pictures with supercars on social media and she gained a lot of popularity as a supercar collector. overnight Pin kli’s name got listed with well-known car collectors. To maintain further status quo she has stocked up on several special edition cars such as a McLaren P1 ($3.4. Million) and a McLaren 720S.

Although many naysayers do not believe that Pin kli deserves to be considered a part of the supercar collector family but Pin kli is very proud of her achievements and wishes to carry forward her influence to many others, empowering them to live their dreams and be grateful for all the opportunities they get in life.