Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group confirm that the COVID-19 outbreak announced on January 6 at Hogarth Riverview Manor (HRM) in the Spruce Grove Resident Home Area has been expanded to include the Birch Resident Home Area.

The outbreak has been expanded after TBDHU identified one individual with COVID-19 in the Birch Resident Home Area and determined that the transmission had occurred at the facility.

TBDHU is working with St. Joseph’s Care Group to manage the outbreak. Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the facility