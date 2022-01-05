Thunder Bay – Weather – The entire region is a mass of weather alerts and warnings. Snow, or Freezing Cold is in store for the region today.

Thunder Bay

The Winter Travel Advisory remains in effect for the city.

The forecast is calling for the snow to be ending near noon then clearing skies. Local blowing snow will occur late this morning. An added two to four centimetres is expected. Winds will becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature steady near minus 17. Wind chill near minus 29. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 22. Wind chill near minus 28. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is one of the few spots in the region not under a weather alert. Periods of snow in Fort Frances will be ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near minus 20. Wind chill near minus 31. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 25. Wind chill near minus 33. Risk of frostbite.

Sachigo Lake

It is -26 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Skies are cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 24. Wind chill minus 38 this morning and minus 32 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with light winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 34 this evening and minus 40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The Extreme Cold Warning is continued for early this morning in the area. Periods of light snow should be ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 22. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 30 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 28. Wind chill near minus 34. Risk of frostbite.