January 5, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
149
Crime Investigation

Thunder Bay – News – A slightly busier day for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 01/04/2022 to 01/05/2022

Recent incidents
9 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
6 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
6 Quality of Life