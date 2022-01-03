THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Thunder Bay goes better with the TBPL!

The team at the Thunder Bay Public Library announce that all locations of the Thunder Bay Public Library will be closed on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Then all Library locations will reopen on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 with curb-side service until at least January 26, 2022.

Hours of operation at all library locations will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 am to 5 pm and Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 am to 6 pm during this time frame.

Curbside service includes the following:

Pick up holds and return items (returns can be done 24/7 at all locations)

Obtain a new library card, or update your library record by calling 345-8275 or emailing comments@tbpl.ca

Access Interlibrary loans and book clubs in a bag

Pick up take and make craft kits, programming kits and book bundles for kids

Borrow unique items such as walking poles, pedometers, and radon kits (please return these items to staff, not through the overnight drops)

Access online programming

Seek staff assistance with placing holds or to access technology coaching by connecting via phone or email (345-8275 / coaches@tbpl.ca)

Staff will offer free printing of COVID Vaccination records (QR code)

We regret any inconvenience that the move to curbside service may cause. We want to help keep Library staff and the public as safe and protected as possible. Please visit the library website at www.tbpl.ca for 24/7 access to library collections, programs, and services. Find us on social media @TBayPL.