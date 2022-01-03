THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Lakehead Public Schools will begin offering virtual learning for elementary and secondary schools on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Students will participate in virtual learning from January 6-January 14, 2022 and in-person instruction will resume on January 17th unless otherwise directed.

Elementary students who do not have access to a device to use during the virtual learning period will have the opportunity to use a device from their school. Schools will communicate their respective device pick-up arrangements with families.

Students already enrolled in virtual learning will see no change to their learning method nor schedule, and will receive virtual instruction beginning on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakehead Public Schools is aware that these adjustments may be challenging and stressful for many families.

Lakehead Public Schools strives to keep open channels of communication with families and will keep families informed of any new developments affecting its school communities.

Lakehead Public Schools will continue to keep all school environments clean and safe to welcome back students on Monday, January 17th. If the directive from the Ontario government changes the current return to in-person learning date, families will be notified.