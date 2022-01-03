Broken hearts don’t pay the bills

THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Restaurants Canada has issued a statement on the latest shutdown implemented earlier today by the Ford Government.

Restaurants Canada says, “Once again, Ontario makes a move that will irreparably harm our industry without any consultation. The foodservice industry continues to bear the brunt of the restrictions and pay the cost of fighting this pandemic, despite having done everything they have been asked.

“The data that we have seen show that restaurants are NOT the problem, yet we continue to be singled out and have never been allowed to meet with the Chief Medical Officer or the Ministry of Health to discuss data and strategies for restaurants, but have been turned down at every turn.”

Today’s decision, Restaurants Canada says, “Hurts real people who are seeing their life’s work destroyed. We need support now”.

Restaurants Canada is asking the provincial government to take these actions to support our industry: