Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Today Ontario is reporting there are 16,714 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 1,117 people in hospital in the province with 224 people in the Intensive Care Units.

Reporting is not complete as all health units have not reported.

Updated: In Bearskin Lake First Nation, a small fly-in community in Northern Ontario, local fellow First Nations have stepped up providing needed supplies and help to the community.

Reports from the community, which has declared a state of emergency are that initial COVID-19 support funding from the federal government was approved on December 31, 2021.

KI First Nation convoyed in by snowmobile needed supplies. Nearby Muskrat Dam brought in loads of needed firewood.

Sandy Lake First Nation did a radio telethon to raise money.

At the grassroots level help is coming to the community over just over 400 that has over 127 cases of COVID-19.