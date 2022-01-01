THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Good Morning and Welcome to a chilly start to 2022. The City of Thunder Bay is the only area of Western Ontario not under an Extreme Cold Alert this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is -27 for the first day of the New Year in Thunder Bay. Sunny skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 33 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Tonight clear skies and light winds at up to 15 km/h will continue. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 25 this evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite, so bundle up.

Fort Frances

The Extreme Cold Warning issued on Friday, December 31, 2021 continues.

4:36 AM EST Saturday 01 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Hazard: Minimum temperatures of -29 to -33 degrees Celsius. Wind chill values near minus 40.

When: This morning and again tonight into Sunday morning for most areas.

Impacts: Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

The forecast is calling for clear skies early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries later this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 25. Wind chill minus 43 this morning and minus 30 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight skies will be clear. Winds light up to 15 km/h. Low minus 33. Wind chill minus 32 this evening and minus 43 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Sandy Lake

It is -28 in Sandy Lake to start off 2022. A mix of sun and cloud with winds from the west at 20 km/h becoming light late this afternoon. High minus 24. Wind chill minus 42 this morning and minus 34 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 35 this evening and minus 41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

There is an Extreme Cold Warning in Effect for Dryden and Vermilion Bay.

It is -29 in Dryden to start the year. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 24. Wind chill minus 41 this morning and minus 29 this afternoon.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 32 this evening and minus 41 overnight.