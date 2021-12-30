MARATHON – WEATHER – Lake-enhanced snow off Lake Superior is expected to become heavy at times late this evening and continue overnight. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 centimetres per hour, along with very poor visibility, are likely at times with this snow. Local snowfall accumulations of 10 cm are possible by Friday morning when the snow tapers off.

7:10 PM EST Thursday 30 December 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.