THUNDER BAY – ROADS UPDATE – Sistonen’s Corner – Highway 17 collision involving multiple transport trucks.

On the 30st December, 2021 at approximately 3:30 pm officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Kaministiquia Volunteer Fire Department, and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle collision at Highway 11-17 and Highway 102 Sistonen’s Corner Intersection West of Thunder Bay.

Collision was between a West bound Transport Commercial Motor Vehicle travelling on Highway 11-17 and an East bound Transport Commercial Motor Vehicle coming out of the Petro Pass parking lot going on to Highway 102, cutting off the West bound vehicle. There were no serious injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver of the East bound Transport Commercial Motor Vehicle, has been charged with Careless driving and issued a Summons to Provincial court. The Information has not been sworn to at this time, so the name cannot be released.

