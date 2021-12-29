THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Its a massive $2 million and growing for the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation 50/50 draw.

The big prize will be drawn on Friday, letting one of the lucky ticket holders to start 2022 ins style with over two million dollars.

$2 MILLION! Can you believe it?? The Thunder Bay 50/50 jackpot has passed TWO MILLION dollars, and someone’s taking it all home this Friday! Who wants to be a double-millionaire?

Get tickets at www.thunderbay5050.ca before the deadline!

Ticket sales close on Thursday, December 30th at 11:59 PM ET. Then the Grand Prize draw will be held on Friday, December 31st at 11AM.

Don’t miss out on the BIGGEST Thunder Bay 50/50 so far!

Each and every ticket helps to fund the highest priority medical equipment needs at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and its satellite programs, meaning better healthcare for you and your loved ones in Thunder Bay & NWO when you need it most