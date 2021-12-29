THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Northern Ontario Curling Championships have been cancelled.The event was scheduled for January 5-9 in Kenora.
The Curling Association says, “It is with much heartbreak but significant consideration that we have decided not to proceed with our Men’s and Women’s provincial curling championship January 5-9, 2022 in Kenora, ON due to COVID-19.
“We are exploring opportunities to host a men’s competition at a later date and have not made any decision with regards to how we will select a women’s representative for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, now only 30 days away.”