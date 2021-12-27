THUNDER BAY – NEWS – As United Way of Thunder Bay nears the end of its 2021 fundraising campaign, donors have the chance to double their impact thanks to a donation from a Thunder Bay family.

The Knudsen family has committed to match all donations to United Way of Thunder Bay received by December 31st, dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

“Our family has always believed in supporting our community which has not only been the best place in the world to live and work, but also been very supportive of our business ventures over the years,” explains Lyle Knudsen, President of Equipment World Inc.

“We all need to think about those who are less fortunate or have faced challenges in their lives. The United Way of Thunder Bay is a great way to contribute to the many community-support groups and organizations, which provide services to those in need. We take pride in doing our part and would like to challenge others in the community to give as they can.”

“The hope lies in you to make your donation go twice as far. Give hope to kids who live in poverty, families who have to choose between buying food or paying the rent & seniors who rely on a soup kitchen for a hot meal,” says Albert Brulé, Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Thunder Bay.

All donations to United Way of Thunder Bay will support the 2021 Local Love in Action fundraising campaign. Funding from the campaign will be provided to over 75 programs, including frontline service providers like food banks, shelters, and mental health crisis lines.

“The issues of poverty are real and pervasive. Homelessness, hunger, social isolation, unemployment, domestic violence, mental health, and barriers to education are all factors that are hurting our community. United Way of Thunder Bay continues to do the important and essential work that is needed in these challenging times,” says Jodie Wilson, Director, Philanthropy & Community Engagement of the United Way of Thunder Bay. “Provide an offer of hope and help us tackle the tough issues.”

There are currently several issues and challenges facing the community of Thunder Bay. Some include:

1 in 5 children live in poverty.

1 in 10 families in Thunder Bay experience food insecurity.

At one soup kitchen alone, the average number of meals served each month has risen from 9,000 to over 11,000 per month in 2021.

To donate to the United Way of Thunder Bay Year-End Holiday Matching Gift Challenge, sponsored by Lyle & Tarja Knudsen & Family, visit: uwaytbay.ca/donate