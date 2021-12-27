Thunder Bay – Weather – Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings for Ontario’s far North.
1:15 AM EST Monday 27 December 2021
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation
- Sachigo Lake
- Bearskin Lake
- KI
- Kasabonika
- Webiquie
Extreme cold overnight.
What: Low temperatures ranging from minus 32 degrees Celsius to minus 35 degrees Celsius with wind chill values near minus 45.
When: Overnight into early Tuesday morning. Extreme cold conditions are possible once again for Fort Severn and Peawanuck Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Where: Big Trout Lake, Kasabonika, Webequie, Fort Severn and Peawanuck. Wind chill values are expected to remain above minus 45 for the communities of Sachigo Lake and Bearskin Lake.