Thunder Bay – Weather – Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings for Ontario’s far North.

1:15 AM EST Monday 27 December 2021

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation

Sachigo Lake

Bearskin Lake

KI

Kasabonika

Webiquie

Extreme cold overnight.

What: Low temperatures ranging from minus 32 degrees Celsius to minus 35 degrees Celsius with wind chill values near minus 45.

When: Overnight into early Tuesday morning. Extreme cold conditions are possible once again for Fort Severn and Peawanuck Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Where: Big Trout Lake, Kasabonika, Webequie, Fort Severn and Peawanuck. Wind chill values are expected to remain above minus 45 for the communities of Sachigo Lake and Bearskin Lake.