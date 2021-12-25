THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Christmas Day in our region sees no alerts or warnings in effect. It will be moderate in the south, and colder in the north.

Thunder Bay

For Christmas Day in Thunder Bay, the morning will start with sunny skies. Skies will become a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning.

High will be minus 8. The wind chill will be minus 19 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon.

Christmas night will see clear skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 15 in the evening and minus 23 overnight.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances will see a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 25 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies for Christmas night. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 19 in the evening and minus 24 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

A very Merry Christmas to Sachigo Lake. If you see Rachanne today tell her all the best. 🙂

Weather wise, there will be periods of snow ending this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The temperature will be steady near minus 21, however the wind chill will be near minus 35. There will be a risk of frostbite.

Clear skies for Christmas Night. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening. Low overnight of minus 28. The wind chill will be minus 30 in the evening and minus 36 overnight. There will be a risk of frostbite for exposed skin so bundle up.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

For Christmas in Dryden and Vermilion Bay expect a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill near minus 26.

Clear skies for your Christmas night walk, with light winds. It will becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 22 in the evening and minus 30 overnight. There will be a risk of frostbite for exposed skin.