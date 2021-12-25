Thunder Bay – NEWS – A busier day over the past 24 hours for Thunder Bay Police.
We’d like to take a moment to wish you all a safe and merry holiday season. Remember, if you need us we’re just a phone call away. But we really do hope you can celebrate with your friends and family without needing our assistance. Thank you for all of your support and kindness. pic.twitter.com/wz03oqMgza
— Thunder Bay Police (@tbpsmedia) December 24, 2021
This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.
Daily update from 12/24/2021 to 12/25/2021
|Recent incidents
|15
|9 from yesterday
|Violent
|4
|4 from yesterday
|
|Property & Theft
|8
|3 from yesterday
|
|Disorder/Disturbance
|3
|2 from yesterday
|