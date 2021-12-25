December 25, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
166
Thunder Bay Police Service 911

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A busier day over the past 24 hours for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/24/2021 to 12/25/2021

Recent incidents
15 arrow_up 9 from yesterday
Violent
4 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
4 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
8 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
5 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life