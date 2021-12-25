THUNDER BAY – NEWS – For Christmas Day in Thunder Bay, of course almost everything is closed.

Skaffs in Current River will be open if you forgot some vital grocery item. So will Circle K Convenience Stores.

Intercity Shopping Centre, all the Walmarts, Home Depot, Canadian Tire and other retail shops and grocery stores will be closed as well.

Thunder Bay Transit will be running on a holiday schedule.

Anyone who is struggling financially and needs rides this Christmas can email “help” to support@uridetech.com and Uride will send them a code for two free rides, up to $15 each to use on Christmas day. “This time of the year is tough for a lot of people. We don’t want anyone to worry about how they’ll afford a ride to Christmas dinner” said Cody Ruberto, Uride Founder and CEO.

Residents can get a ride by downloading the Uride app. Average pickup times are under 10 minutes, and may be a little longer than usual on holiday nights.

Uride was created to prevent impaired driving. They operate 24/7, and encourage residents to help keep our roads safe this holiday season. If you need a ride, you can book a Uride, call a cab, get a ride with a friend, walk, etc.

Overall things will remain quiet retail wise until Boxing Day.