Lac La Biche, Alta. – The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has issued an arrest warrant in connection with the death of Landy Shirt who was located in a Lac la Biche apartment on Dec.18, 2021.

Lorne Cardinal (25) of Lac La Biche, Alta is wanted for:

1st Degree Murder

Police are cautioning the public that this individual should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach this wanted individual and contact police if he is seen.

Lac La Biche RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident and locating Lorne Cardinal. Please contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.