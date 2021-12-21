ATTAWAPISKAT – NEWS – An individual has now been arrested in connection with a shooting in the Attawapiskat First Nation. On December 6, 2021, Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) requested assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after a 29-year-old person was shot during an altercation with NAPS officers.

An investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), involving the James Bay OPP Detachment Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services, with assistance from the NAPS Crime Unit, NAPS Emergency Response Unit and NAPS uniform members.

As a result, Nathan SHISHEESH, 29-years-of-age from Attawapiskat First Nation has been arrested and charged contrary to the Criminal Code with:

Attempt to Commit Murder, contrary to section 239(1)(b)

Assault A Peace Officer with a Weapon, contrary to section 270.01(1)(a)

Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane, on December 22nd, 2022