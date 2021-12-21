Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region.

Thunder Bay

It is -16 this morning in the city. Mainly cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning in the morning. Five centimetres is expected. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 23 in the morning and minus 17 in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light late in the evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 21 in the evening and minus 26 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -17 in Fort Frances this morning. Periods of snow , with two centimetres expected will be ending near noon followed by cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Winds will becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 25 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies with light winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 20 in the evening and minus 25 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -22 in Sachigo Lake to start the day. Mainly cloudy skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h. High minus 21. Wind chill minus 34 in the morning and minus 25 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

A few clouds with light winds at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 27 in the evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is a chilly -22 in Dryden this morning. Periods of snow will be ending early in the afternoon then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. About two centimetres of the white stuff is expected. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 27 in the morning and minus 22 in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies with light winds at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 22 in the evening and minus 27 overnight.