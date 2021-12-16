Your mindset will ultimately determine your direction in life. For Oscar Stone, his relentless attitude and persistence have made his high-end jewelry business, Oscar Stone NYC, one of the most sought after retailers in New York. At the young age of 27, he’s done business with prestigious clients and is looking to expand even more.

Oscar comes from a family of Peruvian immigrants who made their way to the US in the mid-80’s. They embodied the American Dream as they built a successful life for themselves. Oscar’s dad was an entrepreneur, owning a pawn shop, and had dreams of Oscar joining the family business as an adult. However, Oscar initially had different plans. He planned on a secure path as a financial analyst, but eventually decided to work for his father, curious to see where the path would take him. “I took over the family business at the very young age of 20, and since then I have done everything to grow the business. After a short and very successful start to my career, I could not see myself doing anything else,” says Oscar Stone.

At the beginning of his journey, Oscar found his age and lack of experience to be a challenge. He had to earn the respect of employees and potential clients who didn’t take him seriously. Even with all of his good intentions, he discovered he didn’t possess the skills of more experienced people in his field. But Oscar spent his childhood exposed to jewelry and involved in the gold industry. He pursued diamond jewelry on his own because of the earnings potential. Oscar became a GIA Accredited Gemologist and expert in all things hip-hop jewelry.

Oscar Stone NYC suffered its most critical setback in the summer of 2020 when it was looted and wrecked during the height of the George Floyd protests. Devastated, Oscar feared this was the end of his jewelry business. But as a true testament to his character, he turned it around. “Heart broken and close to closing my doors for good, I decided to rally my strength alongside my team and family and reopen in only two weeks,” says Oscar Stone.

Oscar and his family have been perfecting the jewelry business for over 50 years. Next, he plans to open a large retail location to provide the very best designs to his clients.