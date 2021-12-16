To build the life of your dreams, you have to overcome your fears and stay motivated. This is how Jesse Frimpong left his 9 to 5 job and created the lifestyle he dreamed of.

At a young age, Jesse knew a traditional life path wasn’t for him. He no longer wanted to clock in and out for someone else, selling his time for another person’s interests. Jesse struggled to make ends meet and was unfulfilled. So he started exploring ways to create passive income streams by investing in stocks and wholesale real estate. Before he knew it, Jesse was able to quit his job to focus on investing and living a financially free life.

Getting started wasn’t easy for Jesse. Not only did he have to learn to make smart investments, he was a college student studying finance. His education was important to him, so Jesse built his 7 figure empire and grew his social media presence all while earning a college degree. “I never let up. I am always working on something new, so I’m not left behind. The money can never stop,” says Jesse Frimpong.

Jesse achieves success by consistently accomplishing goals, no matter how small they are. He’s learned the importance of taking action and seeing failure as a beginning, not an ending. Jesse has had to overcome his fears to maintain a strong mindset and stay motivated. “[Fear is] the barrier between a life of mediocrity and greatness. It’s the difference between success and failure. Succumb to it and you fail. Overcome it and you live your dreams,” says Jesse Frimpong.

Jesse is always looking to achieve new heights and set new goals. Whether he plans to own a trucking company or look into event space ownership, his drive knows no limits. “[Financial freedom] means never having to work for anyone again,” he says.