Thunder Bay – Weather – Most of Western and Northern Ontario are under weather alerts or warnings this morning.

Thunder Bay

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for today. Winds gusting up to 70 km/h combined with falling snow will result in local blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

Rapidly falling temperatures could cause ice build up on roads and sidewalks.

Travel might become difficult and morning commute could be affected.

Environment Canada says “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Fort Frances

Weather advisory in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Awinter weather travel advisory is in effect for today. Winds gusting up to 70 km/h combined with falling snow will result in local blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

Rapidly falling temperatures could cause ice build up on roads and sidewalks.

Travel might become difficult and morning commute could be affected. Again, consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Sachigo Lake

Periods of light snow are forecast. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 14 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 29 overnight. There will be a risk of frostbite to exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The Rainfall Warning has ended.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for today. Winds gusting up to 70 km/h combined with falling snow will result in local blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

Rapidly falling temperatures could cause ice build up on roads and sidewalks. Travel might become difficult and morning commute could be affected.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.