Thunder Bay / Kenora – Living – Weather conditions along with the ongoing school bus driver shortage is impacting school buses for December 16th.

In Thunder Bay, Student Transportation advises, “Some rural areas are reporting icy conditions this morning which may result in some roads not being able to be serviced. School bus drivers are being instructed to use their discretion in driving only where they feel it is safe to do so.”

NORTH 43 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM & PM, Bishop Gallagher AM & PM, Franco Superieur AM, St. Bernard AM cancelled for Thursday, December 16, 2021 due to no driver available.

In the rest of the region here are cancellations:

KENORA & SIOUX NARROWS – KN16, KN41, KN30, KN50, KN60 are cancelled for the day.

RED LAKE & EAR FALLS – RL1, RL5 are cancelled for the day.

DRYDEN & VERMILION BAY – All routes are cancelled for the day.

IGNACE & UPSALA – All routes (UP82, UP83, IG14) are cancelled for the day.

PICKLE LAKE – Bus PL81 will be cancelled for the day.

SIOUX LOOKOUT – All routes are cancelled for the day.

All other routes may be delayed as buses drive to road conditions.