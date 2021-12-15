THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Outlook Statement this morning.

The LRCA says that with the rainfall amounts in the latest forecast, 20 to 25 mm of rain, they believe the majority of the precipitation will be absorbed by the current snowpack.

There is likely to be pooling of water in low-lying areas, and there could be blockages in ditches and culverts causing some potential for localized flooding.

The public is advised to exercise caution in and around area waterways. High flows and unstable banks could be dangerous. Parents and caregivers are advised to keep children away from all waterways and discuss the hazards of flooding and fast flowing water.

As part of the Authority’s Flood Warning System, staff will continue to monitor conditions and issue updated Flood Messages as warranted.