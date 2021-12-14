In today’s digital era, the importance of social media for businesses has become immeasurable, as it’s taken on a central part of many people’s everyday lives. As per Statista.com (2021), “in 2020, over 3.6 billion people were using social media, a number projected to increase to almost 4.41 billion in 2025,” and the average internet user spends “144 minutes per day on social media and messaging apps.”

As Brad Ahn explains, the benefits of social media marketing for business are truly limitless, regardless of the industry they’re in. This is because social media allows businesses one of the most efficient and effective ways to elevate their brand.

Brad Ahn is the founder of Ahn Fire Digital, one of the fastest-growing digital sports publications that provides carefully curated news, rumors, and videos for NBA and NFL fans worldwide. As Ahn points out, his company serves over 50 million impressions monthly across all of its platforms – all thanks to its strong social media presence.

“Ahn Fire Digital would generate slightly more than a million pageviews per month two years ago,” says Ahn. “Last year, we had an increase of monthly pageviews to 5 million. [Now,] we have over 10 million pageviews per month across all of our platforms.”

Brad Ahn acknowledges that every aspiring entrepreneur knows the importance of social media growth, but he points out that finding the right formula is the hardest part of that equation. With that difficulty in mind, he shares his exclusive tips for exponential social media growth in 2021.

Know Your Target Audience

A target audience is defined by age, gender, income, location, interests, or various other factors. It refers to the specific group of consumers who are most likely to want your particular product or service.

As Ahn points out, “The first step in growing a social media presence is to know who your target consumer is, as [they] will define every marketing strategy and plan you want to execute.”

Choose the Right Social Media Platform

After a business creates a target audience profile, the next step is choosing the right social media platform to reach that audience. Ahn points out that just because a social platform exists, it doesn’t automatically mean a business has to have a presence there.

“The next thing you want to know is if the platform is worth your time and energy,” says Ahn. “Three key things that will determine that [are]: what the platform does, who is using it, and how they are using it. That’s how you will know if your target audience uses that platform, and if your business needs it.”

Share High-Quality and Exclusive Content

Though it may seem obvious, Brad Ahn explains that sharing quality content is still the best way to establish a business or personal brand as a leader within the respective industry.

“Content is king in our industry. Other sports outlets exist too, but Ahn Fire Digital provides authentic and exclusive content that can’t be found on other websites, and that’s what makes us stand out from all the rest. Be first, be unique, and be exclusive.”