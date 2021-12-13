Thunder Bay – News – Four people were arrested and charged with drug-trafficking related offences following a traffic stop on the city’s north-side on Sunday morning.

A Thunder Bay Police Service officer with the Uniform Patrol Branch was on general patrol in the zero-to-100 block of Algoma Street South just before 9 am on Sunday, December 12th when the officer observed occupants of a motor vehicle involved in apparent drug-trafficking activity.

The motor vehicle involved also matched the description of earlier complaints about erratic driving in the area.

A traffic stop was initiated, and when the officer approached the vehicle they observed items consistent with drug trafficking and drug use.

Further investigation led police to locate and seize a quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected hydromorphone tablets, a quantity of suspected Morphine tablets, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Jaymz Keir Perry HANCOCK, 28, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Morphine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking

Crystal Ann IDZI, 34, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Morphine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Breach of Probation

Mark LISI, 52, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Morphine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking

Christopher MANNING, 38, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Morphine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Breach of Probation

All four appeared in bail court on Monday, December 13.

MANNING was remanded into custody with a future appearance, the other suspects were released with conditions and future appearance dates.