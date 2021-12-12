TORONTO – COVID-19 Update – There have been COVID-19 exposure notifications issued for Hotel X Toronto, CLIO Restaurant and Scotiabank Arena (December 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9)

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is notifying people who visited the following locations in Toronto about a potential exposure to COVID-19 on the following dates and times:

• Hotel X Toronto (111 Newfoundland Rd.) on December 5 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. and December 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• CLIO Restaurant (600 King St. W.) on December 5 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

• Scotiabank Arena (40 Bay St.), suites 243 and 244 on December 5, 7, 8 and 9 from 5 to 11 p.m.

There is no known risk to anyone attending the establishment outside of these dates and times. TPH has followed up with all known close contacts and asked these individuals to self-isolate for 10 days and to go for testing.

TPH is asking individuals who attended these settings at the listed dates and times to:

• Get tested immediately and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days after your last visit during the listed time period.

• Get tested and self-isolate while test results are pending if you develop any symptoms, including mild COVID-19 symptoms after these events.

• Notify your employer that you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and follow their instructions about whether you can return to work.

As of 3 p.m. on December 11, TPH is aware of 19 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to these settings from these exposure dates. The cases are undergoing whole genome sequencing to determine if they are the Omicron variant of concern. TPH continues to work closely with their provincial and federal counterparts as more information and data emerges on this new variant. TPH will continue to keep the public informed as new facts are confirmed.

If you are contacted by TPH due to a potential Omicron exposure, you must stay at home and isolate for ten days since the exposure, even if you are fully vaccinated. This public health measure aligns with recently updated provincial guidelines.