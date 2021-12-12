Thunder Bay – News – At approximately 1:00 am this morning, Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) responded to a 911 call for a report of an apartment fire in the 100 block of Stardust Crescent.

Platoon Chief Rick LaHaye says that, “The Thunder Bay Fire Rescue crew responding from Station 2 on River Street was first on scene and observed smoke coming from a 3rd floor apartment. They proceeded to the 3rd floor and using forcible entry tools entered the apartment”.

A victim was found suffering from smoke inhalation, wandering around disoriented. and was immediately removed, assessed by Thunder bay fire and passed to paramedics when they arrived.

The victim was later taken to hospital for further observation.

The fire was confined to a mattress and quickly extinguished. Crews then ventilated, removing smoke from the apartment and building, no other residents were displaced or injured.

TBFR would like to remind citizens of the hazards of carelessly discarded smoking items.

A total of 5 Pumpers, 1 Aerial Ladder and Platoon Chief responded to the incident.